President of the Republic of Kosovo Justina Shiroka-Pula today took part in the Brdo-Brijuni Summit, held in Ohrid.

During the meeting, she delivered the following speech before representatives of the participating countries:

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It is a particular honor and pleasure to take part in the Brdo-Brijuni Process for the first time, following my election as President of the Republic of Kosovo last month.

The European project was created out of a determination to overcome historical divisions and build a future founded on peace, cooperation and solidarity. This spirit remains just as essential for the Western Balkans.

The Brdo-Brijuni Process gives us an opportunity to reaffirm that the future of our region depends on cooperation among us and on integration into the European Union.

Regional relations must be based on respect, equality, responsibility and, above all, mutual trust. Treating equals as equals is an expression of respect for states and peoples.

During the European Union Enlargement Forum, held on November 16 in Brussels, the European future of the region was discussed, while Kosovo was not invited to participate. A nationalist song was also performed at the event, questioning Kosovo’s statehood and territorial integrity. It is paradoxical that at an event focused on enlargement and European values, Kosovo was denied institutional representation while messages undermining its statehood were allowed.

The European Union cannot build unity by tolerating symbols and practices that fuel divisions, nor can it address this issue solely through formal distancing.

A more integrated Western Balkans means a stronger Europe. The integration process cannot be applied selectively. All countries must move in parallel toward membership, assessed on the basis of merit and criteria, without leaving any of them behind.

Kosovo is not seeking privileged treatment, but equality, respect and justice. European integration is a strategic choice and a clear state orientation for the country. The delay in this process and the lack of progress toward obtaining candidate status are undermining the trust of Kosovo’s citizens, as well as confidence in the region’s European perspective.

Kosovo has fulfilled its obligations and expects to be integrated on the basis of merit and the same criteria for all.

The effects of European integration should also be visible in citizens’ daily lives. Eliminating roaming charges between the European Union and the Western Balkans would be a concrete step toward facilitating communication between people and businesses.

We must also accelerate the region’s economic integration. The Growth Plan creates opportunities for reforms, investment and the creation of new jobs, while ensuring equal treatment for all countries.

Dear attendees,

As we continue our journey toward Europe, we are facing a significant change in the global security environment. Russia’s aggression in Ukraine has made preventive and operational preparedness even more necessary. We are preparing for the worst-case scenario, while hoping it does not occur.

Kosovo has invested in strengthening its defense capabilities through commitments to personnel, equipment and weaponry, with the aim of guaranteeing territorial integrity and making these capabilities available to allied countries.

We are ready to work together with our allies to continue building a path to peace, in the service and interest of all citizens of the region, without distinction.

In conclusion, I would like to express the Republic of Kosovo’s readiness to host the next meeting of the Brdo-Brijuni Process. It would be an honor for the Republic of Kosovo to welcome you to this meeting. I believe that such an event would contribute to strengthening regional dialogue and cooperation, as well as consolidating our shared commitment to European integration. Thank you!