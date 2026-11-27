A cyberattack has affected Cloud One, one of the largest cloud storage systems used by the U.S. military, raising serious concerns about the security of a considerable volume of military information.

Reuters reported the development, citing statements from five anonymous sources familiar with the situation. According to them, the intrusion was discovered only last month, precisely while work was underway to upgrade the infrastructure.

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The sources emphasized that the incident has disrupted the system’s operations, but the identity of those responsible, the full extent of the breach and whether any data was stolen remain unclear.

The Cloud One platform was established in 2017 to consolidate all technological services of the U.S. Air Force into a single system. It is based on infrastructure provided by Microsoft, Amazon, Oracle and Alphabet, and supports a wide range of applications, including those managing personnel information, payroll, logistics and military maintenance.

The systems operating through Cloud One also include a platform that collects information from air defense radars in North America, as well as another that tracks the movement of bombs and missiles at more than 200 Air Force bases and locations around the world.

After the intrusion was identified, the U.S. military’s Cyber Command launched an investigation and is currently assessing the extent of the damage caused.

The attack has also led to restrictions on access to the platform. Reuters sources reported that the transfer of several administrative applications to Cloud One had been halted, while updates for existing applications had been blocked. As a result, Air Force personnel have been unable to install new updates or address security vulnerabilities. In addition, some users have lost administrator privileges.

One source told Reuters that those behind the attack may have exploited a software vulnerability to reach what is known as the “control plane,” the central component responsible for managing and controlling the platform. However, it is still not known which specific data or systems may have been compromised.

In an official response to Reuters, the U.S. Air Force said it does not provide details about the security status or vulnerabilities of individual systems, but emphasized that it regularly takes measures to protect its information and operational capabilities. The case comes at a time when U.S. institutions are facing a series of cyberattacks uncovered recently, including attacks affecting the FBI, the Department of Homeland Security and the Treasury Department.