Pançe Toshkovski, the Minister of Internal Affairs, has conveyed his most sincere congratulations to all Albanian citizens on the occasion of November 28, National Flag Day, while simultaneously emphasizing that law enforcement forces are fully mobilized to guarantee public order and tranquility during the gatherings expected in several cities of Macedonia.

“I want to be among the first to express my congratulations to all our fellow citizens on this significant day. I hope it brings only prosperity and happiness, and that you spend it in the company of your closest people,” declared Toshkovski.

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Referring to the numerous reports and comments circulating on digital platforms about potential risks during these celebrations, the minister emphasized that police structures are in full readiness to respond to any challenge that may arise.

“Under no circumstances will we allow disruption of traffic or endangerment of the safety of traffic participants,” he stressed, also reminding everyone of the unpleasant incidents that have occurred during the celebrations of previous years.

Toshkovski called on citizens to personally contribute to maintaining a festive and peaceful atmosphere during November 28, strictly respecting the rules and protocols set out by the authorities.