A tragic incident was reported around midday today in Shijak, where a 21-year-old lost his life at a shooting range.

According to preliminary information from the police, the young man, identified by the initials S. K., a resident of Shijak, is suspected of having taken his own life with a firearm. The incident was reported at around 1:50 p.m.

Të lidhura None found

An investigative team is at the scene and, under the direction of the Prosecutor’s Office, is working to shed light on the circumstances of the incident. Investigations are ongoing to determine how the case occurred.