SSO: Births fall and deaths rise in Macedonia, while marriages see a slight increase

Data published by the State Statistical Office (SSO) show that demographic trends in Macedonia continue to be negative. During the third quarter of 2026, 4,160 live births and 4,807 deaths were recorded.

Natural increase was negative, at 647 people, as the number of deaths was higher than the number of newborns.

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Compared with the third quarter of 2025, births fell by 4.8 percent, while deaths increased by 0.1 percent.

Of the 4,807 people who died during the July–September period of this year, 19 were infants.

Meanwhile, the statistics indicate a slight increase in marriages. In the third quarter of 2026, 3,524 marriages were recorded, or 0.5 percent more than in the same period of 2025.

During the same period, 397 divorces were also recorded.

The SSO figures confirm that Macedonia continues to face a demographic challenge, as the number of deaths remains higher than the number of births.