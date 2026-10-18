Reuters: Student movement poses biggest challenge yet for Rama as police fire rubber bullets at protesters

Reuters continues to cover the student protests in Albania, which reached a peak in clashes the previous day. The international news agency reports that the student movement is the strongest challenge yet for Prime Minister Edi Rama, adding that unrest has spread across the country because of corruption and a lack of jobs.

Të lidhura None found

The outlet also notes that the previous day, on the fifth day of protests, police fired rubber bullets at young people.

“Reuters video footage showed police firing rifles toward crowds outside the education ministry during clashes with protesters. Reuters journalists found rubber rounds on the ground, and rounds struck two Reuters journalists and several protesters, leaving marks,” the article says.

Reuters also says the demonstrations have been fueled by anger over government corruption, a lack of jobs and poor educational standards.

They have gained support from people who were ignored during the peaceful protest that began in May against the resort in Zvërnec.

Full article:

Police in Albania fired what appeared to be rubber bullets at protesters on Saturday, the fifth day of mass student demonstrations demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Edi Rama.

Reuters video footage showed police firing rifles toward crowds outside the education ministry during clashes with protesters. Reuters journalists found rubber rounds on the ground, and rounds struck two Reuters journalists and several protesters, leaving marks.

The incident marks an escalation in a confrontation between police and protesters that has engulfed central Tirana in recent days. Demonstrators have set government buildings and banks on fire and thrown stones at police, who have responded with tear gas and water cannon.

Albania’s police chief, Skënder Hita, did not deny the use of rubber bullets when asked about it at a news conference on Saturday.

“All the means used were used in a limited manner, including the most recent ones,” he said.

Hita said seven police officers had been suspended and were facing disciplinary investigations for “exceeding their authority” and “failing to respect the principle of proportionality” in their treatment of protesters. He did not specify which incidents led to the suspensions.

The demonstrations have been fueled by anger over perceived government corruption, a lack of jobs and poor educational standards.

They have also drawn support from people who felt ignored during a summer of largely peaceful protests against a luxury coastal development backed by Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of U.S. President Donald Trump.

The unrest presents the biggest challenge yet for Rama, who won a fourth term in office last year.

“It has been 13 years of corruption and 13 years of doing nothing and making empty promises. So we have had enough, and we are here for our rights,” Juri Taullahu, a 22-year-old medical student, said on Saturday.

Police and the government condemned the unrest and called for calm.

Hita said 1,067 people had been arrested and 388 of them had been prosecuted. Dozens of police officers and protesters have been injured.

KUSHNER-BACKED RESORT SPARKED SUMMER PROTESTS

Rama’s administration has been dogged by corruption scandals, while analysts say Albania has become a hub for gangs seeking to launder proceeds from drug and arms trafficking, complicating the country’s efforts to join the European Union.

Villagers told Reuters in July that their land had been unfairly sold for the Kushner-backed development on an unspoiled stretch of coastline in southern Albania. Reuters later reported that the man who sold the land was wanted by prosecutors on suspicion of drug trafficking, allegations his lawyer denied.

Reuters found no evidence of wrongdoing by Kushner, who is not directly involved in the villagers’ dispute.

Rama, who denies any wrongdoing and told Reuters this week that he would not resign, said on Saturday that his government respected the students and their right to protest.

“My responsibility is even clearer during these difficult times… to protect our citizens, guarantee justice and move Albania forward — together with this governing majority, which has a very clear mandate: to see Albania in the European Union by 2030,” he said on Facebook.

Along with Montenegro, Albania is leading the EU accession process among Balkan countries.

The unrest in Albania coincides with growing street protests in other European countries.

In France, student protests demanding more teachers and better facilities have spread into a broader wave of unrest.

Spain has faced protests over high rents and a housing shortage, prompting the government to call early elections.