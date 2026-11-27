The Montenegrin government has approved the payment of around €18 million in compensation for Croatian citizens who were held at the Morinj camp, near Kotor, in the early 1990s.

The decision was made on Friday, when the executive approved the report on the negotiations concluded with Croatia, as well as the protocol for implementing the agreement. The compensation concerns people forcibly detained in camps on the territory of Montenegro from September 30, 1991, to August 18, 1992.

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The agreement covers former detainees who were tortured in Morinj, as well as the heirs of people whose deaths may have been directly related to their time in the camp.

From the €18 million fund, amounts previously received by some former prisoners under rulings by Montenegrin courts will be deducted. The amount awarded to each beneficiary will be determined separately, on a case-by-case basis.

The payment will be transferred to the Croatian state budget, while the names of the beneficiaries will be included as part of the protocol. Montenegro’s Foreign Minister, Ervin Ibrahimović, has been authorized to sign the agreement with Croatia.