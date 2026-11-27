Data from the State Statistical Office show that in the third quarter of 2026, the number of unemployed people in Macedonia stood at 89,593. Compared with the second quarter, this figure fell by 0.5 percent, while compared with the same period last year, the decline was 2.4 percent.

During this period, the active population reached 797,775 people. Of these, 708,182 were employed and 89,593 were unemployed.

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The activity rate was recorded at 52.4 percent, the employment rate at 46.5 percent, while the unemployment rate reached 11.2 percent. The number of employed people increased by 0.4 percent compared with the third quarter of 2025. Men accounted for 57.6 percent of all employed people, while women accounted for 42.4 percent.

As for the unemployed, 62.1 percent were men and 37.9 percent were women.

In the third quarter of 2026, 103,177 people worked in the informal sector, representing an increase of 2.1 percent compared with the previous quarter.

The increase was mainly linked to a rise in informal employment in agriculture, forestry and fishing. A total of 58,213 people were recorded in these activities, or 56.4 percent of all those employed in the informal sector. Meanwhile, 16 percent of informal employment was concentrated in the construction sector.