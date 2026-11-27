Shiroka-Pula with Pirc Musar: EU integration must be assessed on the basis of merit

President Justina Shiroka-Pula held a meeting today with her Slovenian counterpart, Natasha Pirc Musar, during the meeting of the leaders of the Brdo–Brijuni Process, taking place in Ohrid, North Macedonia.

During the discussion, Shiroka-Pula stressed that Kosovo’s Euro-Atlantic orientation remains unchanged and that the country is fully committed to fulfilling the European agenda.

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She praised the role of the Brdo–Brijuni Process in strengthening cooperation among the countries of the region and supporting the integration of the Western Balkans into the European Union.

The Kosovo president also emphasized that the EU accession process should be based on merit, taking into account the reforms and progress made by each country.

“In addition to accelerating reforms and intensifying regional cooperation, Kosovo’s membership in NATO remains a strategic priority and a key security objective,” Shiroka-Pula said.

The meeting also focused on opportunities to further strengthen relations between Kosovo and Slovenia, particularly through economic cooperation and the expansion of trade exchanges.

Kosovo has been part of the Brdo–Brijuni Process since 2013.

The Brdo–Brijuni Process is an annual diplomatic initiative that brings together the leaders of the Western Balkans, Slovenia and Croatia, with the aim of promoting regional cooperation and European integration.