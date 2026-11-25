Mickoski in Brussels calls for a change in the EU’s approach: The Western Balkans are Europe’s gateway

North Macedonia’s Prime Minister, Hristijan Mickoski, called on the European Union to review the way it treats the Western Balkans. According to him, the countries of the region have waited a long time for progress on the path to European integration.

Before the EU-Western Balkans summit in Brussels, Mickoski said the discussions would address the union’s enlargement and the budget for candidate countries.

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He highlighted the region’s strategic importance for Europe, calling for its opportunities and potential not to be underestimated.

“Enlargement and the budget for candidate countries will be in focus. We are calling for a different approach to the Western Balkans. We are Europe’s gateway, so please do not underestimate the potential of the region. Our country is in Europe. Our citizens are frustrated because they have waited a long time in the backyard. We aim to earn our place at the table, based on the principle of merit,” Mickoski declared.