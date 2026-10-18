VIDEO/ I’m a woman, I’m not moving! Police forcibly take students’ backpacks

Tensions were reported near the Ministry of Education during a student protest against the government in Tirana.

The situation escalated after police intervened, with officers forcibly taking the backpacks of several students.

Të lidhura None found

The words “I’m a woman, I’m not moving!” can be heard in the footage during a confrontation between protesters and police officers.

The incident took place near the Ministry of Education, where students had gathered to express their opposition to the government.