Had done the shopping for home/ Carrying milk and oranges, five officers surround citizen

Around noon today, an unusual moment was recorded during the protest, when a citizen was surrounded by five police officers while carrying the groceries he had bought for home, including milk, oranges and ayran.

Të lidhura None found

Speaking to reporters, he said he was on his way home when he encountered the officers, who, according to him, escorted him away after he objected to the use of tear gas against protesters.

“I’m going home. I have milk, oranges and ayran. I told them: ‘You are throwing poison at Albanians,’ and that’s why they took me,” the citizen said.