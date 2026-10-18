Body found in the Lana River in Tirana; police clarify the incident

A body was found around midday today in the Lana River, on Gjergj Fishta Boulevard in Tirana. According to preliminary information from the police, the victim is an approximately 60-year-old man whose identity has not yet been established.

Të lidhura None found

The incident was discovered at around 12:56. Preliminary information suggests that the man, who was intoxicated, undressed and entered the river, where he died.

The investigative team is working to identify the victim and fully clarify the circumstances of the incident.

Tirana/Preliminary information

At around 12:56, a man whose identity has not yet been established, approximately 60 years old, was found dead in the Lana River on Gjergj Fishta Boulevard.

Preliminary information suggests that the man, who was intoxicated, undressed and entered the Lana, where he died.

The investigative team is working to identify the deceased and fully clarify the circumstances of the case.