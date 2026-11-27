In a video published on his personal Facebook account, former Interior Minister Saimir Tahiri announced that he would soon release a documentary in which he will recount his political journey and his confrontation with the justice system, following accusations that rocked his career and forced him to leave politics.

The documentary was produced in cooperation with ZËRI and aims to present Tahiri’s version of the events, circumstances and developments that led to his investigation and conviction.

Të lidhura None found

Through this project, former minister Sajmir Tahiri is expected to share with the public his perspective on one of the most difficult periods of his political career.

Meanwhile, Tahiri has also published a short excerpt from the wiretaps, accompanying the footage with an ironic comment on social media.

In his statement, he also focuses on the way he was referred to by the people involved in the intercepted communications, revealing that members of the criminal group called him “prime minister.”

“How well can you know your partner… in crime? In my case, for example, my criminal group had appointed me prime minister, a promotion I learned about only from the wiretaps… Work in progress…” Tahiri wrote.

With this comment, the former minister appears to be referring to the content of the wiretaps used in the case against him, ironically pointing out the way he was mentioned in the communications of other individuals.

The publication of this excerpt comes ahead of the release of the full documentary, which is expected to address, from Tahiri’s perspective, his confrontation with the accusations, the court proceedings and his departure from politics.

It remains to be seen what other materials and evidence the documentary will contain and which details the former minister will choose to make public about this period of his life.

Wiretap:

Maridian Sulaj: The president has 01, 02 belongs to the prime minister, 03 is the Audi Artan has, which belonged to our cousin.

Avdul Sulaj: Umm…

Maridian Sulaj: Only them.

Avdul Sulaj: All right, they have special license plates.

Maridian Sulaj: Umm, special license plates. Artan has 03, which he was given by…

Klardi Sulaj: Which Artan?

Maridian Sulaj: It belonged to our cousin, that prime minister, brother, what is he…

Avdul Sulaj: Saimir.

Maridian Sulaj: Saimir Tahiri.

Maridian Sulaj: The president has 01, the prime minister has 02, Saimir has 03.

Klardi Sulaj: He is the interior minister.

An Albanian man: State license plates are removed when the vehicles are sold.

Maridian Sulaj: Come on, he gave it to Artan with all the documents, for fuck’s sake… He says it is removed.