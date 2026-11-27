Fushë Kosovë Mayor Valon Prebreza called on Thursday for the resignation of the principal of “Hivzi Sylejmani” High School and disciplinary action against all staff members who failed to attend the 28 November celebration.

Speaking from the podium at the ceremony held on the school premises, he described the absence of the principal and part of the staff as a form of boycotting this important national date.

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The low attendance of teachers angered the mayor, who pointed out that war veterans and war invalids were present at the event, KosovaPress reports.

“As you can see at this ceremony, the hall is not full. I consider that the absence of the entire staff of this school, which should number a certain number of people, constitutes a boycott on this great date in the history of the Albanian people. From this podium, I call for the resignation of the principal of this school and a warning for all the staff of this school… Here we see veterans, we see war invalids who left their limbs for this country…. Their absence—the absence of people who should have been teaching future generations about history—is an insult to the blood that was shed,” Prebreza said.

Afterward, he addressed the municipal director of Education, asking him to take charge of the matter and punish the staff members who were absent from the ceremony.

“I think resignation is not enough; I can see the director of the Directorate of Education over there. Please, director, take responsibility and take all measures over these unjustified and unnecessary absences, which have insulted the municipal institution and everyone present here,” he declared.

No public response has yet been issued by the high school principal or the school staff regarding these statements.