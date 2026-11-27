Lured by a free trip to Thailand, autistic 33-year-old faces up to 20 years in prison in Turkey

Louis Malletier, a 33-year-old British national with autism, has been held for more than a month at Turkey’s Maltepe Prison after 15 kilograms of cannabis were found in his suitcase at Istanbul Airport.

His family says the young man was manipulated by a criminal group that lured him with the promise of a free holiday in Thailand.

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Malletier, from Ealing in Britain, has a level of mental development similar to that of an eight-year-old child and, according to his family, did not understand what he was transporting.

His twin brother, Conor Colegate, says the incident began on September 16, during an event marking the opening of a Popeyes restaurant in Islington. According to him, a stranger approached Malletier and invited him to take part in a competition, with the prize being a free trip to Thailand.

Several days later, the 33-year-old was called and told that he had won. He received the tickets and set off, believing he was travelling on his dream holiday.

When he arrived in Southeast Asia, someone gave him a pink suitcase and informed him that the itinerary had changed. The family claims Malletier was told that the new destination was Malaga, Spain, with a stop in Turkey.

He accepted the suitcase without knowing what it contained and continued his journey. But at Istanbul Airport, police found 15 kilograms of cannabis in luggage registered in his name, with an estimated street value of around £250,000.

Since his arrest, Malletier has been held at Maltepe Prison. His brother says the young man’s condition has deteriorated significantly because of the harsh conditions, bullying and violence from other inmates.

According to Conor Colegate, Malletier shares a cell with around 70 people and has been physically assaulted. On one occasion, an inmate broke his nose. The family has also expressed concern about the food, sleeping conditions and the lack of medication he used to take every day.

“I urge Ed Miliband and Andy Burnham to protect one of Britain’s most vulnerable people and bring him home safely,” his brother told the Daily Mail.

A lawyer in Turkey has taken up the case and requested a psychiatric and forensic medical assessment. The assessment is intended to determine whether the 33-year-old understood the nature and legal consequences of his actions at the time of his arrest.

Lawyer Aziz Emre Yilmaz has stressed that the Turkish authorities should carefully examine the way Malletier was recruited, his autism and his vulnerability to manipulation.

The defense says he faces a sentence of at least 20 years in prison if found guilty of importing narcotics. If the offense is classified as transporting them, the sentence could start at 10 years in prison. The authorities are also verifying whether Turkey was the final destination or merely a transit stop.

The British Foreign Office has confirmed that it is providing consular support to the British national and is in contact with the local authorities.

So far, the family has spent around £15,000 on legal representation and trips to Turkey to visit him.