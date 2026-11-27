Mefail Bajqinovci, chairman of the Committee on Security and Defense in the Assembly of Kosovo and a lawmaker from the Vetëvendosje Movement, has spoken out against a meeting held in Pristina the previous day between KFOR representatives and representatives of the Serbian Army. In his view, the move carries an unacceptable political implication and reflects a lack of due sensitivity.

In a statement posted on Facebook, he stressed that Kosovo is today an independent and sovereign state, with legitimate institutions bearing primary responsibility for the security of its citizens. According to him, the technical mechanisms established in 1999 must not in any way be presented as factors determining Kosovo’s political position, nor as an indication that its institutions are excluded from security-related matters.

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“No one questions the importance of dialogue between KFOR and Serbian military representatives to prevent incidents. But when such a meeting is presented in terms of ‘mutual respect,’ while ignoring our reality and recent history, it becomes politically inappropriate and insensitive,” Bajqinovci said.

He stressed that this sensitivity is vital, particularly at a time when Kosovo continues to search for people who were forcibly disappeared and faces evidence of crimes committed by Serbian forces, including the mass graves of victims who wore the uniform of the Serbian Army. For the families of the victims and the citizens of Kosovo, these issues are not simply memories of a distant past.

“They demand justice, accountability and respect,” he added.

Bajqinovci called on KFOR to continue acting impartially and transparently, while maintaining ongoing communication with Kosovo’s institutions. “Any security mechanism relating to Kosovo must reflect the current reality and must not create the impression that the country can be treated without the involvement of its institutions,” he said.

NATO’s mission in Kosovo announced yesterday that a meeting had been held in Pristina with representatives of the Serbian Army. Although KFOR and the Serbian Army hold regular meetings, these meetings are usually organized in Belgrade.