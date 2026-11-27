The granting of Serbian citizenship to Ali Ramzanoviq Musajev, the son of Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, has reignited debate over Belgrade’s issuing of passports to individuals linked to the Moscow regime.

An investigation cited by the German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ) shows that at least 200 Russian citizens have received Serbian documents since 2022.

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Among the beneficiaries is Kadyrov’s son, who was granted Serbian citizenship on the grounds that he had performed “exceptional services” for Serbia. The decision was signed in July last year by outgoing Prime Minister Gjuro Macut. In the documents, his surname appears to have been changed from Kadyrov to Musajev.

The information was first made public by the foundation previously headed by Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny and was later confirmed by Serbian media.

According to the foundation, this is part of a broader practice. After Russia began its invasion of Ukraine in 2022, dozens of people linked to Russia’s political and economic elite, along with their family members, are alleged to have obtained Serbian citizenship.

Those mentioned include relatives of Chechen oligarchs, members of Vladimir Putin’s United Russia party, Gazprombank officials and people involved in Russia’s military industry.

In April, it was reported that another relative of Kadyrov had obtained Serbian citizenship under similar circumstances. Following public reactions and criticism, Serbian authorities revoked the decision, citing a legal provision that allows citizenship to be withdrawn when an individual is considered a threat to public security.

FAZ, however, has questioned this explanation by the Serbian authorities. The newspaper asks how a person initially described as having provided “exceptional services” to Serbia could be declared a security risk just a few days later.