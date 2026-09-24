Video/ Did you turn off the radars for Ergys Agasi? Journalists ‘bombard’ Vlora Hyseni with questions! Here’s the reaction of the former SHISH head

Former SHISH director Vlora Hyseni chose not to answer journalists’ questions after the end of the session at GJKKO. As soon as she came out of the GJKKO premises, Hyseni was faced with a series of questions from journalists, who asked her about the case being investigated by SPAK and the accusations related to security and state information.

“Did you turn off the radars, Mrs. Hyseni?”“Do you feel moral responsibility for this scandal that has erupted and where national security has been compromised?” and “Do you feel responsible?” – were some of the questions directed at the former SHISH director.

Të lidhura

None found

Hyseni gave no answer. She continued toward the vehicle and left the court premises, without making any statements to the media.

At the end of the session, GJKKO upheld the security measure “House arrest” requested by SPAK against Hyseni.

According to SPAK investigations, the former SHISH director is accused of helping the businessman Ergys Agasi escape. As part of the investigation, authorities have also raised suspicions about communications and the use of information related to state intelligence activities.


Shtuar 24.09.2026 15:28

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