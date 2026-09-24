Reports of Russian drone attacks, Italian government: No official notification has arrived

Concerns have grown in Italy following news reports about possible Russian threats against Italy, Spain, and France, but Italian officials dismiss any official notification from intelligence services, diplomatic or military channels.

Të lidhura

None found

Guido Crosetto, the Defense Minister, called on citizens to remain calm, stressing the absence of any official confirmation of these reports.

Credible sources close to the ANSA news agency assert that no warning has reached Italian authorities at any level, whether operational, intelligence, diplomatic, or military.

According to him, “The alarm raised this morning by a Spanish daily, which hypothesizes attacks by Russian ships and drones against Italy, Spain, and France, benefits no one and is not supported by any evidence.”

“We are living in an already tense and anxious period, and no one needs to pour gasoline on the flames,” the Italian minister stressed.


Shtuar 24.09.2026 14:47

Tags:
Nagavci: 11 days remain to elect the president; a state-level approach without political grandstanding is needed

Nagavci: 11 days remain to elect the president; a state-level approach without political grandstanding is needed
Haxhiu: Families of Thaçi, Veseli and Krasniqi declined invitation to meet

Haxhiu: Families of Thaçi, Veseli and Krasniqi declined invitation to meet
Von der Leyen to visit Pristina on Thursday

Von der Leyen to visit Pristina on Thursday
Kurti warns of new elections if president is not elected

Kurti warns of new elections if president is not elected
Filipçe: LSDM will support the government if it secures more favorable conditions or guarantees for integration to continue without blockades

Filipçe: LSDM will support the government if it secures more favorable conditions or guarantees for integration to continue without blockades
Tetova records first case as Macedonia reaches 70 people infected with West Nile fever

Tetova records first case as Macedonia reaches 70 people infected with West Nile fever
Emanuela Orlandi case/Gabriella Boggiani included in investigation following 1983 phone call

Emanuela Orlandi case/Gabriella Boggiani included in investigation following 1983 phone call
Book about Princess Diana sparks clash with King Charles as royal palace hits back

Book about Princess Diana sparks clash with King Charles as royal palace hits back
sultanbeyli escortGrandpashabet girişJojobetCasibommarsbahisjojobetjojobetcasibomCasibomCasino welcome bonusjojobetcasibomjojobetcasibommarsbahis güncel girişjojobetsekabetcasibom güncel girişcasibom güncel girişcasibom girişcasibom girişcasibomcasibomcasibomholiganbetmarsbahisjojobetfixbetholiganbetmarsbahiscasibomjojobetholiganbetroketbetzbahiscasibombahsegeljojobetbahsegelsekabet