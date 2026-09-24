Reports of Russian drone attacks, Italian government: No official notification has arrived

Concerns have grown in Italy following news reports about possible Russian threats against Italy, Spain, and France, but Italian officials dismiss any official notification from intelligence services, diplomatic or military channels.

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Guido Crosetto, the Defense Minister, called on citizens to remain calm, stressing the absence of any official confirmation of these reports.

Credible sources close to the ANSA news agency assert that no warning has reached Italian authorities at any level, whether operational, intelligence, diplomatic, or military.

According to him, “The alarm raised this morning by a Spanish daily, which hypothesizes attacks by Russian ships and drones against Italy, Spain, and France, benefits no one and is not supported by any evidence.”

“We are living in an already tense and anxious period, and no one needs to pour gasoline on the flames,” the Italian minister stressed.