Security measure confirmed for Vlora Hyseni, she “locks” her mouth in front of journalists

This Thursday, September 24, 2026, the Special Court against Corruption and Organized Crime confirmed the security measure of ‘house arrest’ for the former head of the State Intelligence Service, Vlora Hyseni.

Të lidhura

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After the conclusion of the court session, Vlora Hyseni exited the GJKKO premises, choosing not to make any comment to the media.

According to SPAK investigations, Hyseni is accused of supporting the perpetrator of a crime and is suspected of also having provided classified information.

“When asked if she turned off radars on behalf of Ergys Agasi and if she gave information, but just chose to insult journalists on her way in, on her way out after being confronted with the facts she chose to lock her mouth,” said journalist Klodiana Lala.

Two days ago, Hyseni was placed under house arrest as part of investigations related to the “AKSHI” file, after compromising messages were found with businessman Ergys Agasi, who was arrested a month ago.

Hyseni is suspected of abuse of office, as she was appointed head of SHISH three years ago and was immediately dismissed by Prime Minister Rama two days ago, following the SPAK investigations.

The dismissed chief of SHISH, Vlora Hyseni, blackmailed journalist Klodiana Lala in an unprecedented manner. As soon as Lala approached to ask Vlora Hyseni about the serious accusations, the latter responded with a question that alluded to meetings with “Serbian agents.”

For her part, the journalist commented live afterwards, saying: “Vlora Hyseni will have to clarify, because it was a very strong accusation and blackmail.”


Shtuar 24.09.2026 15:28

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