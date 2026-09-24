Security measure for Vlora Hyseni confirmed, she ‘locks’ her mouth to the media

The Special Court against Corruption and Organized Crime has confirmed the security measure of ‘house arrest’ for the former head of the State Intelligence Service, Vlora Hyseni.

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After the court session ended, Vlora Hyseni left the premises of the Special Court and chose not to make any comments to the media.

According to the SPAK investigation, Hyseni is accused of supporting the perpetrator of a crime and is suspected of also giving classified information.

“When asked whether she had turned off the radars for Ergys Agasi and whether she had given information, she chose to smear journalists on the way in, but after being confronted with the facts on the way out, she chose to lock her mouth,” said journalist Klodiana Lala.

Two days ago, Hyseni was placed under house arrest as part of the investigation into the “AKSHI” file, after compromising messages were found between her and businessman Ergys Agasi, who was arrested a month ago.

Hyseni is suspected of abuse of office, as she was appointed head of the SHISH 3 years ago and was immediately dismissed by Prime Minister Rama two days ago, following the SPAK investigation.

The dismissed head of SHISH, Vlora Hyseni, unprecedentedly blackmailed journalist Klodiana Lala. As soon as Lala approached her to ask about the serious accusations, Hyseni responded with a question alluding to meetings with “Serbian agents.”

On her part, the journalist commented later on live, saying: “Vlora Hyseni will have to explain herself because it was a very strong accusation and blackmail.”