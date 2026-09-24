Tragedy in Italy: 6-year-old loses his life during meal, parents tried in vain to help him

A tragedy has shaken the province of Chieti in Italy, where a 6-year-old boy died after a severe respiratory crisis while consuming food.

Të lidhura None found

According to Italian media reports, the incident occurred on Wednesday around six in the evening. Based on initial data, the minor, who had just started his first year of school, was at home eating when it is suspected that a piece of food blocked his airways.

The parents reacted immediately, trying to clear his breathing and simultaneously called emergency services. Seeing that the situation was rapidly worsening, they decided to transport their son themselves by car to the emergency station in Casoli.

Upon arrival at the health facility, the little one’s condition was critical. Medical staff immediately began resuscitation procedures, while a fire service helicopter was put on standby to urgently transport the child to the hospital, local media report.

However, every intervention proved futile. The 6-year-old child passed away before his transfer to the hospital center could be made possible.

Italian police authorities have launched investigations to clarify in detail the circumstances of the event and the cause of death. At this stage, the most likely hypothesis remains asphyxiation from a bite, but investigators emphasize that verifications are still ongoing.