Tetovo: 68-year-old suffers serious injuries after being attacked by a pack of stray dogs

An elderly woman from Tetovo has been admitted to the city’s Clinical Hospital with serious injuries after being attacked by a pack of stray dogs. The incident took place on “Gjorçe Petrov” street, where the 68-year-old woman, whose initials are SH.O., was confronted by a group of street dogs.

Të lidhura

None found

While trying to avoid the animals, the elderly woman fell and sustained serious injuries. She was then rushed to the Clinical Hospital of Tetovo for medical assistance.

The case was reported to SPB Tetovo on 24.09.2026. According to the report filed, the victim sustained the injuries precisely while trying to flee from the pack of stray dogs that had attacked her.


Shtuar 24.09.2026 15:25

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