Kurti seeks advancement of Prizren–Tetovo tunnel, meeting with Mickoski at UN on bilateral projects

During the High-Level Week of the UN General Assembly in New York, Prime Minister Albin Kurti held a meeting with his North Macedonian counterpart, Hristijan Mickoski.

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Just a month ago, the two heads of government jointly attended the groundbreaking ceremony for the Skopje–Blace highway, and now they reunited to further advance cooperation between the two countries.

During the talks in New York, the main issues addressed were related to joint projects in infrastructure and energy, with the aim of deepening the strategic partnership.

Kurti stressed the need to expedite procedures for the construction of the Prizren–Tetovo tunnel, a project that, according to him, would bring great benefits to the populations of both states, as well as boost tourism and economic development.

Another central point of the meeting was the coal agreement, where the parties confirmed their joint commitment to its implementation. These initiatives aim to increase regional connectivity and ensure stable energy supply.

The Prime Minister of Kosovo stated that Kosovo and North Macedonia are not merely neighboring countries, but friends and partners that share common aspirations for peace, security, progress, and Euro-Atlantic integration.


Shtuar 24.09.2026 15:26

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