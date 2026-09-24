Shasivari challenges BDI: Ask Ahmeti about lobbying for the Special Court and what he declared there

During the parliamentary questions session, Minister Jeton Shasivari emphasized that his communication about the judicial process against KLA leaders was in line with institutional and European standards, calling for state maturity and self-restraint. However, according to him, this stance was deliberately misinterpreted for political gain. He openly suggested to MP Ajdari, inviting her to hold her party leader accountable regarding the reasons for his engagement in establishing the Special Court and the content of the testimony that Ahmeti provided at this institution.

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“Where does your contradiction lie, respected? This is a matter that the public deserves to know. Why is it that what BDI today labels as intolerable did not seem so when the head of this political force firmly supported and actively lobbied in the Kosovo Assembly for the establishment of this Special Court? You should ask your leader this question, since he himself has testified before the Specialist Chambers. What did he say there, what was his testimony?” stated Shasivari.

The minister further stressed that his position remains unchanged, both before and after the decision, emphasizing that he does not replace justice with political games and that as long as the decision is not final, there should be no prejudices. He also insisted that the sacrifice of the people of Kosovo for their freedom and independence should never be questioned.