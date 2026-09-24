Protest march in Skopje on Sunday in solidarity with former KLA leaders

A protest march is planned for Sunday, September 27, at Skanderbeg Square in Skopje, starting at 2:00 p.m. The purpose of the gathering is to show support for former leaders of the Kosovo Liberation Army, who were found guilty by the court in The Hague.

Të lidhura

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The announcement was made by the protest’s organizing council through Fexhri Asipi, who appealed to Albanian political entities, families of martyrs, veterans, students, intellectuals, creators, non-governmental organizations, and the entire population to participate massively in this march.

Asipi stressed that this topic does not belong exclusively to a single political force or organization, but touches a fundamental segment of our collective heritage.

“We address the families of martyrs, veterans and invalids, former political prisoners and persecuted individuals, the Islamic Religious Community, students, professors, academics, intellectuals and artists, civil society, and all citizens who love freedom,” declared Fexhri Asipi from the protest’s organizing council.


Shtuar 24.09.2026 15:25

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