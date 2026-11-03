VIDEO/ Day 22 of student protests, Rama renews invitation to dialogue

The student protests against the government enter their 22nd day today, as Prime Minister Edi Rama renewed his invitation to dialogue, once again placing leaflets bearing the word “Dialogue” on the stone table outside the prime minister’s office.

Students continue to refuse to sit down for talks with the prime minister, insisting there will be no dialogue until their political demands are met, including the departure of Rama and his government.

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In previous days, the head of government used the same symbolism to call for talks with the protesters.

Initially, chairs were placed outside the prime minister’s office, but students and lecturers rejected the gesture. Rama then moved on to placing stones and a stone table there.

But the change in symbolism has so far failed to elicit a positive response from the students.

Protesters have continued to chant “Resign!”, making it clear that they reject dialogue and demand the prime minister’s departure.