VIDEO/ Day 22 of student protests, Rama renews invitation to dialogue

VIDEO/ Day 22 of student protests, Rama renews invitation to dialogue

The student protests against the government enter their 22nd day today, as Prime Minister Edi Rama renewed his invitation to dialogue, once again placing leaflets bearing the word “Dialogue” on the stone table outside the prime minister’s office.

Students continue to refuse to sit down for talks with the prime minister, insisting there will be no dialogue until their political demands are met, including the departure of Rama and his government.

Të lidhura

None found

In previous days, the head of government used the same symbolism to call for talks with the protesters.

Initially, chairs were placed outside the prime minister’s office, but students and lecturers rejected the gesture. Rama then moved on to placing stones and a stone table there.

But the change in symbolism has so far failed to elicit a positive response from the students.

Protesters have continued to chant “Resign!”, making it clear that they reject dialogue and demand the prime minister’s departure.


Shtuar 3.11.2026 09:02

Tags: , , , , ,
Currency exchange, November 5: How much are the dollar and euro bought and sold for, and what is happening with other currencies?

Currency exchange, November 5: How much are the dollar and euro bought and sold for, and what is happening with other currencies?
Second victim found under rubble after powerful explosion brought down apartment building in Elbasan

Second victim found under rubble after powerful explosion brought down apartment building in Elbasan
2027 budget: Social protection’s share of spending falls as defence’s rises

2027 budget: Social protection’s share of spending falls as defence’s rises
Vance begins positioning himself for the post-Trump era: War with Iran cost us in the elections, focus turns to 2028

Vance begins positioning himself for the post-Trump era: War with Iran cost us in the elections, focus turns to 2028
Weather forecast for November 5, 2026: here are the temperatures

Weather forecast for November 5, 2026: here are the temperatures
Horoscope: What do the stars predict for you? From surprises in love to financial challenges

Horoscope: What do the stars predict for you? From surprises in love to financial challenges
Arben Gashi officially announces his candidacy for LDK leader

Arben Gashi officially announces his candidacy for LDK leader
Assembly to hold plenary session: three draft laws and audit report on the agenda

Assembly to hold plenary session: three draft laws and audit report on the agenda