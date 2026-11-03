California shooting near Moss Landing beach leaves two dead and two injured

California shooting near Moss Landing beach leaves two dead and two injured

A shooting near a popular beach in California, US, has left two people dead and two others injured. The incident occurred in the early morning hours in Moss Landing, Monterey County, near Moss Landing State Beach.

The Monterey County Sheriff’s Office said deputies who responded to the scene found two people dead from gunshot wounds. One of the two injured people has non-life-threatening injuries.

Të lidhura

None found

Initial reports from authorities indicated multiple deaths and injuries but did not specify how many. The toll of two dead and two injured was later confirmed.

Authorities blocked Jetty Road and closed Moss Landing State Beach while police collected evidence at the scene. State Parks police officers and California Highway Patrol officers also took part in the operation.

The motive for the shooting has not yet been determined, and no arrests have been made so far. Police have not released the victims’ identities, and it remains unclear whether those involved knew one another or what happened before the shooting.

Local media report that investigators are also looking at a nearby venue known for hosting gatherings and parties. However, no connection between the venue and the incident has been established so far.

Despite the seriousness of the incident, the Sheriff’s Office assured the community that there was no active threat to local residents.

Located on Monterey Bay, Moss Landing is a small coastal community known for its natural scenery and whale watching. Investigators are continuing their work to establish the circumstances and motive behind the shooting.


Shtuar 3.11.2026 09:01

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