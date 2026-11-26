Veliaj and Spiropali challenge Rama, but not his dominance in the SP/ BIRN: conflict with the prime minister could cause an electoral effect and image cost

Two former close associates of Prime Minister Edi Rama are displaying clashes that could fuel discontent among Socialist voters, but according to journalists there are still no signs of a structured movement that would threaten his dominance over the Socialist Party.

Prime Minister Edi Rama is approaching the local elections of May 9, 2027, not only under the pressure of months of protests demanding his resignation, but also with an internal conflict with two figures who were once among his closest political allies: Erion Veliaj and Elisa Spiropali.

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During the last meeting of the Socialist Assembly, Rama decided to remove Veliaj from the post of political leader of Tirana and requested Spiropali’s removal from the party’s governing bodies. This action was followed by a controversial vote that formalized her expulsion from the Socialist parliamentary group.

Both are criticizing Rama’s authoritarian approach in leading the SP, as well as his circle of ministers and directors for privileges they describe as undeserved. Veliaj is doing this from a prison cell, while Spiropali is doing so from the head of Parliament, although in completely different circumstances and positions.

Nevertheless, even though these clashes may have image consequences and an electoral effect, few analysts believe that the isolated stances of Veliaj and Spiropali could really challenge Rama’s power within the Socialist Party.

Journalist Luljeta Progni points out that despite the influence their statements may have on loyal followers, the way the SP operates leaves little room for internal change.

“In the SP there is an operating logic in which the overwhelming majority of structures and the electorate follow whoever holds the post of party leader,” Progni told BIRN.

According to her, more than the emergence of two former powerful figures as political opponents, Rama could be damaged in these elections by “the civic reaction that has been expressed in the streets for six months.”

Anila Basha, publisher of Newsbomb media, also agrees that internal clashes and protests could generate discontent in the Socialist base, but she does not see this as an automatic indicator of vote loss for the SP.

“There is no doubt that the atmosphere of protests, combined with internal political conflicts, can fuel discontent among Socialist voters. In fact, some recent polls seem to show a decline in support for the SP,” Basha said.

She nonetheless emphasizes that “there is a fundamental difference between momentary political discontent and its transformation into concrete behavior at the ballot box.”

Basha notes that the Socialist Party has shown that it possesses a stable electoral infrastructure and strong organizational discipline, which helps it retain voter loyalty. In this context, she emphasizes that party affiliation and official support for candidates continue to weigh more than the personal political capital of the figures competing.

“For this reason, I would not automatically view the current clash as a signal of a weak electoral result for the SP in 2027,” Basha adds.

The electoral impact of this three-way conflict will depend, according to the journalists, on whether the opposition to Rama remains simply at the level of statements or is accompanied by concrete actions within the Socialist structures and electorate.

Basha is skeptical about the possibility that the criticisms of Veliaj and Spiropali will turn into a consolidated movement within the party or have major electoral consequences. She links this to the organizational culture of the Socialists, who historically have a tendency “to line up behind the party leadership, rather than challenge it.”

Referring to the left’s conflicts over the past three decades, she notes that despite their intensity and political consequences, they have not managed to produce a stable opposition alternative within the SP.

Progni also thinks that a possible movement by Veliaj and Spiropali could create a political grouping, but it will find it difficult to influence the future fate of this party.

“The constitutional changes of 2008, which introduced the closed-list system for parliamentary candidates, have significantly narrowed the space for dissenting thought within the party and have caused every attempt to challenge Rama from within to fail,” Progni says.

The largest political split with electoral consequences that the SP experienced during the transition was that of 2004, when Ilir Meta, after conflicts with the then chairman and prime minister Fatos Nano, broke away from the party with a group of deputies and formed a new political force. In the parliamentary elections a year later, the SP went into opposition, while Meta’s LSI secured representation in Parliament.

The current political situation is considered completely different from that of 2004, despite the importance of the two protagonists in the clash with Rama. The conflicts of 2004 were part of a continuous clash between rival groups in the SP, in a party that offered more space for debate and opposition to the chairman.

Progni emphasizes that unlike Nano’s opponents, who had a long history of clashes with him, Veliaj and Spiropali have been supporters of Rama for nearly two decades and part of his efforts to limit dissenting voices within the party.

Consequently, Progni assesses that today’s clash does not have the same political and organizational roots as the one that led to the creation of the LSI, which makes a comparison between the two periods difficult.

On the other hand, Basha accepts that some superficial similarities can be observed in the level of discontent and internal conflicts, but emphasizes that these are not enough to predict a structural rift or electoral loss for the SP.

“If these developments were to happen a month before the elections, I would be more inclined to think of a direct impact on the electoral result,” she says, adding that the Socialists still have time to manage tensions and shift the electorate’s focus from internal conflicts to governance priorities.

Basha reaches the conclusion that there are no elements that would turn the “individual discontent” of Veliaj or Spiropali into an organized political alternative, with real support beyond the names that articulate it.