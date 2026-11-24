Murder of Arlinda Zekaj in Kosovo: Four more people arrested, including her former mother-in-law and former brother-in-law

Four more people have been arrested in connection with the murder of 49-year-old Arlinda Zekaj in Vitomiricë, Peja, Kosovo media report.

Among those arrested are the victim’s former mother-in-law, Nurije Sylaj, who is suspected of instigating the murder, and her former brother-in-law, Driton Sylaj.

Të lidhura None found

The latest arrests are part of the investigation aimed at fully solving the murder of Arlinda Zekaj, who was killed on October 25, 2026, in Vitomiricë, Peja.

According to reports, Albert Sylaj, the victim’s former brother-in-law, is suspected of the murder. He was arrested in Deçan on October 28, after being sought for two days.

Arlinda had sought help from institutions before she was killed

The case of Arlinda Zekaj shocked the public in part because of her repeated warnings and requests for protection from the institutions.

Just three days before she was killed, she sent a letter to the Prosecution in Peja, calling for urgent action against officials and institutions that, she said, had failed to fulfill their obligations to protect her.

Arlinda had been involved in court proceedings related to domestic violence and had sought enforcement of a court ruling that allowed her to return to the family home.

On the day of the murder, she again reported problems with her former husband, who was detained by police for 48 hours.

Afterward, a police patrol escorted Arlinda home, where, according to the Prosecution, she was allegedly attacked and killed just minutes later.

The case prompted numerous reactions and raised serious questions about how institutions handled her requests for protection.

After the murder, 11 police officers were suspended, while the Kosovo Police Inspectorate identified shortcomings in the implementation and handling of protection orders.

The investigation is ongoing.