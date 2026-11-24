The defense team for former Kosovo Assembly Speaker Kadri Veseli is finalizing its notice of appeal against the judgment of the Kosovo Specialist Chambers in The Hague.

Avni Bytyçi, a member of Veseli’s defense team, confirmed to KosovaPress that the notice will be filed by the deadline, which expires on November 27. He said the document clearly and systematically sets out the legal and factual grounds for the appeal.

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Bytyçi said the defense maintains that Veseli was denied justice. In its view, the evidence presented at trial does not provide a reasonable basis for finding him guilty, and the Trial Panel did not assess it impartially and fairly.

The defense also disputes the Trial Panel’s findings that a joint criminal enterprise existed on the part of the Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA) and that Veseli was allegedly involved in it. Bytyçi said these and other errors the defense sees in the judgment will be presented and argued during the appeal proceedings.

The November 27 deadline for notices of appeal against the first-instance judgment in the case of the former Kosovo Liberation Army leaders applies both to the defense teams and to the Specialist Prosecutor’s Office. After the notices are filed, the parties have 60 days to submit their full briefs setting out their arguments against the judgment.

On September 16, 2026, the Kosovo Specialist Chambers in The Hague sentenced former President Hashim Thaçi to 25 years in prison, former Assembly Speaker Kadri Veseli to 18 years, former KLA spokesperson Jakup Krasniqi to 25 years, and former lawmaker Rexhep Selimi to 13 years in prison.

The first-instance judgment is not final. After considering the parties’ arguments, the Court of Appeals Panel may uphold, amend, or overturn it.