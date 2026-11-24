Former President Hashim Thaçi’s lawyer, Sophie Menegon, has announced that the defense team reserves the right to challenge before the Court of Appeals the decision on the concurrent serving of sentences in Cases 06 and 12, as well as the way time spent in pretrial detention was calculated.

In a submission filed on November 23 with the Kosovo Specialist Chambers, the defense said it intends to appeal the Special Court’s decision sentencing Thaçi to 17 months in prison in the case concerning obstruction of the administration of justice.

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In its November 17, 2026 decision, the Hague court found Thaçi guilty of several offenses against the administration of justice and sentenced him to 17 months in prison.

The judge reasoned that the time Thaçi had spent in pretrial detention, based on two separate arrest warrants, could not be deducted from two sentences for unrelated offenses.

According to Menegon’s argument, if Thaçi had been credited with the period of pretrial detention since notification of the arrest warrant in Case 12, his 17-month sentence would have been considered served and he would have been released.

“Had Mr. Thaçi been credited with the time spent in pretrial detention since notification of the arrest warrant in Case 12, his sentence in this case would have been considered served and he would have been released,” the lawyer’s submission states.

Thaçi’s defense in the second case said that, at this time, it does not plan to file separate submissions concerning the continuation of his detention. However, it has reserved the right to appeal the judgment, including the decision not to order the sentences to be served concurrently and the issue of credit for time spent in pretrial detention.