Four more people arrested in connection with the murder of Arlinda Zekaj

Nurije Sylaj, Arlinda Zekaj’s former mother-in-law, and Driton Sylaj, her former brother-in-law, have been detained for 48 hours as part of the investigation into the murder of the 49-year-old in Vitomiricë, Peja.

Sources told io that the two detainees are suspected of helping Albert Sylaj after the murder. Gëzim Bobi and Metë Pepaj are also among those arrested in the case.

Të lidhura None found

Arlinda Zekaj was murdered on October 25, 2026, in Vitomiricë, Peja. The incident sparked widespread reactions, protests and calls for justice, as well as demands that institutions be held accountable for how the victim’s previous cases were handled.

In the wake of these developments, the chief prosecutor, the prosecutor in the case and 11 police officers were suspended, while Police Director Gazmend Hoxha resigned. The Kosovo Assembly established a Parliamentary Investigative Committee into the case.

The investigation is ongoing.