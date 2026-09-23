Arrest and suspension of the head of SHISH/ European Democrats: Accusations against her should be examined by justice without interference!

In a social media reaction, the European Democrats (PDE / EDP) have responded to the suspension from duty and the imposition of house arrest for the head of the State Intelligence Service, Vlora Hyseni, by the GJKKO, on the order of SPAK.

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The European Democrats emphasize that the developments against Hyseni are extremely serious and that justice must examine the accusations against her with complete independence and without interference.

“The order for suspension and house arrest regarding Vlora Hyseni, the head of Albania’s State Intelligence Service, is an extremely serious development. The reported accusations against her must now be examined by the competent judicial authorities, in complete independence and with full respect for the presumption of innocence,” they write.

The reaction also emphasizes that these developments reinforce the importance of the concerns raised by citizens every day in protest.

“From the environmental controversy over the resort project that sparked the movement, citizens have demanded more transparency, accountability, and respect for the rule of law,” it continues.

The Democrats also demand that the institutions allow justice to do its work independently and without interference.

“Albania’s European future requires strong democratic institutions, an independent judiciary, real accountability, and an uncompromising fight against corruption. This is what the Albanian people deserve.”

Vlora Hyseni was suspended from her position as head of SHISH and placed under the security measure of “house arrest” as a person under investigation for two criminal offenses: disclosure of investigative secrets and supporting the perpetrator of a crime.

Hyseni is suspected of using secret information to aid the escape of Ergys Agasi, who was accused and arrested in August as the head of a structured criminal group in the AKSHI affair.

The order for suspension and house arrest regarding Vlora #Hyseni, the head of the State Intelligence Service of #Albania, is an extremely serious development. The reported accusations against her must now be examined by the competent judicial authorities, in complete independence and with full respect for the presumption of innocence.

At the same time, these developments reinforce the importance of the concerns raised by the #FlamingoRevolution. From the environmental controversy over the resort project that sparked the movement, citizens have demanded more transparency, accountability, and respect for the rule of law.

Conclusions should not be drawn before the judicial process is complete. But when investigations reach such high levels of the state, all institutions must respond with full transparency and allow justice to function independently and without interference.

Albania’s European future requires strong democratic institutions, an independent judiciary, real accountability, and an uncompromising fight against corruption. This is what the Albanian people deserve.