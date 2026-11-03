Two helicopters collide while landing near Everest, footage of the accident with one dead and one injured

Two helicopters collide while landing near Everest, footage of the accident with one dead and one injured

A mid-air collision between two helicopters as they attempted to land in the Mount Everest region of Nepal ended with both crashing, leaving one person dead and one injured. Police suspect the person who died was an Indian national.

Speaking to the AFP news agency, Solukhumbu district police chief Nabin Raja Budhathoki said that one of the people died at the scene. The other person was taken to hospital for medical assistance.

Të lidhura

None found

Footage capturing the moment the two helicopters collided in the tragic accident is being shared on social media.

Helicopters are often used in the Himalayas to transport tourists and climbers and deliver supplies. They are also deployed on search and rescue missions.

The difficult mountain terrain, along with unpredictably changing weather, makes flights in this region especially dangerous.

As one of the world’s top destinations for mountaineers, Nepal attracts thousands of tourists every year. It is home to eight of the 14 highest mountains in the world, including Everest.


Shtuar 3.11.2026 08:17

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