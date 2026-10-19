Two cars catch fire in Skopje; only material damage reported

The Ministry of Internal Affairs announced that two vehicles were burned in Skopje, while no one was injured in the incident.

Të lidhura None found

According to the statement, on 19.10.2026, at around 1:20 a.m., the Skopje Rapid Protection Service (SPV) reported a fire in the Karposh area. The flames engulfed a “Geely” passenger vehicle with Skopje license plates, owned by B.I. (42) from Skopje, as well as another passenger vehicle, a “Toyota,” also with Skopje license plates, owned by D.K. (74) from Skopje.

The fire was contained and extinguished by the Skopje Fire Brigade. The incident caused only material damage, and no injuries were reported.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs said that action is being taken to fully clarify the case.