Two cars catch fire in Skopje; only material damage reported

Two cars catch fire in Skopje; only material damage reported

The Ministry of Internal Affairs announced that two vehicles were burned in Skopje, while no one was injured in the incident.

Të lidhura

None found

According to the statement, on 19.10.2026, at around 1:20 a.m., the Skopje Rapid Protection Service (SPV) reported a fire in the Karposh area. The flames engulfed a “Geely” passenger vehicle with Skopje license plates, owned by B.I. (42) from Skopje, as well as another passenger vehicle, a “Toyota,” also with Skopje license plates, owned by D.K. (74) from Skopje.

The fire was contained and extinguished by the Skopje Fire Brigade. The incident caused only material damage, and no injuries were reported.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs said that action is being taken to fully clarify the case.


Shtuar 19.10.2026 23:13

Tags: ,
VIDEO/ Students and lecturers resume march from the Prime Minister’s Office toward the Ministry of Education

VIDEO/ Students and lecturers resume march from the Prime Minister’s Office toward the Ministry of Education
From a just protest to unjust violence

From a just protest to unjust violence
University union supports student boycott, Kovaçi calls on lecturers: Let us gather in protest every day!

University union supports student boycott, Kovaçi calls on lecturers: Let us gather in protest every day!
Spiropali absent from Socialist parliamentary group meeting after call for Rama to pave the way for a solution to the crisis; prime minister’s message to MPs…

Spiropali absent from Socialist parliamentary group meeting after call for Rama to pave the way for a solution to the crisis; prime minister’s message to MPs…
Mickoski: The Macedonian language remains official in the judicial system

Mickoski: The Macedonian language remains official in the judicial system
DUI: For Minister Shasivari, only Macedonian remains a legal language

DUI: For Minister Shasivari, only Macedonian remains a legal language
Ministry in North Macedonia withdraws 33 primary school textbooks and launches competition for new editions from 2027/28

Ministry in North Macedonia withdraws 33 primary school textbooks and launches competition for new editions from 2027/28
Ibrahimi welcomes the start of proceedings over collective agreements and criticizes the government’s absence from the hearing

Ibrahimi welcomes the start of proceedings over collective agreements and criticizes the government’s absence from the hearing