Nikolloski: New mobile operator in Macedonia to connect directly to Elon Musk’s Starlink

Nikolloski: New mobile operator in Macedonia to connect directly to Elon Musk’s Starlink

The new mobile operator expected to enter Macedonia’s market will use the Starlink satellite network, owned by billionaire Elon Musk. The news was announced by Minister Aleksandar Nikolloski.

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Speaking on the “360 Degrees” program, Nikolloski said that telecommunications company “4iG” had already announced a strategic partnership and that Macedonia would be among the first countries where this technology would be applied directly.

According to him, the company is currently using base stations on a rental basis, while after the testing phase is completed, the connection will be established directly through Elon Musk’s satellites. He said that, apart from Ukraine, Macedonia and Montenegro would be the first countries where Starlink would be used directly for mobile services and internet access.

Asked about the possibility of Musk restricting access, as has happened in Ukraine, the minister replied that the agreement in question is commercial in nature. Nikolloski stressed that the commercial sphere differs from the military and state spheres, also referring to explanations by Secretary Rubio.

Regarding the impact of inspections announced by the Hungarian government on “4iG’s” investment plans in Macedonia, Nikolloski said that the operator must cover at least one city by March 2027. The company has selected Skopje, which, according to the minister, demonstrates the seriousness of its commitment.

Nikolloski also reiterated his expectation that prices would fall./Telegrafi/


Shtuar 19.10.2026 23:13

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