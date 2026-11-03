Trump: Netanyahu and I agreed months ago to end annual US aid to Israel

Trump: Netanyahu and I agreed months ago to end annual US aid to Israel

US military aid to Israel will end after this year, under an agreement that US President Donald Trump said he reached months ago with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

In an interview with Fox News, Trump said Israel no longer needs the support. He also said some Democrats and left-wing politicians are using US funding for Israel to criticize Republicans.

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According to Trump, the agreement with Netanyahu provided for Israel to receive $4 billion a year, but those payments will now stop. The US president added that the United States would help Israel if the need arises.


Shtuar 3.11.2026 17:46

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