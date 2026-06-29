Tragedy in Ferizaj: Muhamet Begisholli and his daughter Arjeta Roshaj placed in 48-hour detention

In the serious case that occurred in Ferizaj, a father and daughter have been placed in detention on suspicion of involvement in the crime.

By order of the State Prosecutor, Muhamet Begisholli, about 48 years old, and his daughter Arjeta Roshaj, about 24 years old, have been detained for 48 hours, as they are suspected of committing the criminal offense of “Aggravated Murder.”

Të lidhura None found

The victim in this case is Florim Haxhidema, about 32 years old, who was found without signs of life in an apartment on the ninth floor of the “Intercon C1” building, on “Sejdi Sejdiu” Street in Ferizaj.

Official sources say that he had a wound to the head, which is suspected to have been caused by a firearm.

A pistol was also found near the body of the 32-year-old, and police seized it along with a shell casing for further forensic examination.

According to data from the initial investigation, the apartment where the tragic incident occurred was owned by the suspect Muhamet Begisholli. At the time of the incident, his wife, Hanife Roshaj, as well as their daughter, Arjeta Roshaj, were also there.

It is reported that the suspect Arjeta Roshaj also suffered bodily injuries and for this reason was sent for treatment to the Psychiatry Ward at the University Clinical Center of Kosovo.

The Prosecutor has also issued a 48-hour detention order for her, which will be carried out under security measures.

On the other hand, Hanife Roshaj, Muhamet Begisholli’s wife and Arjeta’s mother, is at this early stage of the proceedings being treated as a witness and is expected to be interviewed to help clarify the circumstances of the case.

By order of the Prosecutor, Florim Haxhidema’s body was sent to the Institute of Forensic Medicine for an autopsy, while authorities are continuing the investigation intensively to fully clarify the motives and dynamics of this serious incident.