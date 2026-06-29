Protest/ Artan Hoxha: Rama has deployed anti-terror and SHISH, 173 people under scrutiny

Journalist Artan Hoxha, describing the government’s reaction after the start of the civic protest, said on the program “Të Paekspozuarit” on MCN TV that, until a few days ago, intelligence structures had checked 173 Albanian and foreign citizens believed to be involved in the protest. He said there had been no detentions, only interviews with people who had come under the anti-terror unit’s focus.

“The large turnout from the very beginning caught the institutions off guard. It took a few days to activate the institutions they have at their disposal. By failing to assess the situation properly, time was lost before putting the criminal police and the operational force to work.

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There is a reason why anti-terror has been brought in. It is the police anti-terror unit, but also SHISH.

For his part, Rama, unlike ever before, has put these structures to work. He does not respect the agencies, but he has felt the need so strongly that he has put them to work 24 hours a day; they are on alert. Both the police anti-terror service and SHISH.

In Ikballe’s case, she was declared non grata. In fact, Ikballja was selected and served the prime minister’s narrative, to show, here is the proof that Iran is involved.

These services were put at his disposal, which is why the prime minister today has so much data on every person who speaks out and has a problematic past. The list that I know about, and that anti-terror has today—we have heard of some who have been summoned—but I consider it part of the process, as long as they do not infringe on the freedom of citizens and protesters, they are doing their job.

As of last Thursday, the list stood at 173 people who had gone through screening, both foreigners and Albanians. They have involved anti-terror to show how important what is happening there is.

Goxhaj has himself stated that he was summoned. There are several participants, public figures.

If they have information that elements from countries not friendly to Albania are involved in the protest, it is their duty, and they should not be allowed to come.

There are no people being detained, only escorted and interviewed.

There have been referrals to the prosecution. So far, we have not seen concrete activity, or danger to the protesters and institutions.

If it happens, it is the duty of the institutions to prevent it.

If the mission is to supply Rama’s Instagram and Facebook, that is another matter.”