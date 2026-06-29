EU in Kosovo: Institutional stability key to making the most of the enlargement process

The European Union Office in Kosovo has assessed that the country needs institutional stability in order to fully benefit from the opportunities offered by the new momentum in the European Union’s enlargement, the Growth Plan, and the IPA assistance programmes.

This statement came after a meeting between the acting head of the EU in Kosovo, Eva Palatova, and the EU Director for Enlargement and Eastern Neighbourhood for the Western Balkans, Valentina Superti.

Të lidhura

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Palatova welcomed Superti to Pristina before she was due to hold meetings with institutional representatives and civil society.

“The acting head of the EU in Kosovo, Eva Palatova, is pleased to welcome the EU Director for Enlargement and Eastern Neighbourhood for the Western Balkans, Valentina Superti, to Pristina this evening, ahead of her meetings with institutional and civil society representatives tomorrow. Kosovo needs institutional stability to fully benefit from the new momentum of EU enlargement, the Growth Plan and IPA,” the statement said.


Shtuar 29.06.2026 23:06

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