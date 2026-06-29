Fight in Durrës, 45-year-old injured, police searching for perpetrators

A fight took place on Monday evening in the Shkallnur area of Durrës, as a result of which a 45-year-old Slovenian citizen was injured. Police say that at around 21:30, the citizen with the initials M. M., who is suspected of living in homeless conditions, got into a conflict with several still unidentified individuals, who immediately fled the scene.

During the conflict, the 45-year-old suffered physical injuries from a sharp object and was transported to hospital, where he is receiving medical assistance. Meanwhile, the investigative team is at the scene and is working to fully clarify the situation. At the same time, police are working to identify and apprehend the suspected individuals.

Të lidhura None found