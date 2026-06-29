Fight in Durrës, 45-year-old injured, police searching for perpetrators

A fight took place on Monday evening in the Shkallnur area of Durrës, as a result of which a 45-year-old Slovenian citizen was injured. Police say that at around 21:30, the citizen with the initials M. M., who is suspected of living in homeless conditions, got into a conflict with several still unidentified individuals, who immediately fled the scene.

During the conflict, the 45-year-old suffered physical injuries from a sharp object and was transported to hospital, where he is receiving medical assistance. Meanwhile, the investigative team is at the scene and is working to fully clarify the situation. At the same time, police are working to identify and apprehend the suspected individuals.

Të lidhura

None found


Shtuar 29.06.2026 23:05

Tags: , , , ,
Burjani: An Agreement Only on the President Would Pull Kosovo Out of the Political Deadlock

Burjani: An Agreement Only on the President Would Pull Kosovo Out of the Political Deadlock
Protest activists speak out / Lleshi: Albanian land has been turned into an experiment! Kurti: Rama treats us like people with tails

Protest activists speak out / Lleshi: Albanian land has been turned into an experiment! Kurti: Rama treats us like people with tails
Protest/ Artan Hoxha: Rama has deployed anti-terror and SHISH, 173 people under scrutiny

Protest/ Artan Hoxha: Rama has deployed anti-terror and SHISH, 173 people under scrutiny
Israeli strikes in Gaza continue, 5 killed, including a child

Israeli strikes in Gaza continue, 5 killed, including a child
Parliament gives the green light to Electoral Code changes under a fast-track procedure

Parliament gives the green light to Electoral Code changes under a fast-track procedure
EU in Kosovo: Institutional stability key to making the most of the enlargement process

EU in Kosovo: Institutional stability key to making the most of the enlargement process
Plenary session to be held tomorrow, protesters announce gathering outside Parliament at 10:00

Plenary session to be held tomorrow, protesters announce gathering outside Parliament at 10:00
Calls Against Rama and March in Tirana, Protesters Fill Main Streets

Calls Against Rama and March in Tirana, Protesters Fill Main Streets
Perabetcasibombetparkbetpark girişGrandpashabetgrandpashabetcasibomGrandpashabetlunabetcasibomMeritkingCasibomCasibomdamabetcasibombetpascasibomjojobet girişKickmatbetdeneme bonusu veren sitelerMadridbetMadridbetJojobetJojobetgrandpashabetGrandpashabetgrandpashabetJojobetgrandpashabetgrandpashabetjojobetcasibomjojobetjojobetcasibomcasibom girişholiganbetBetpasjojobetjojobet girişimajbetjojobetbetcio