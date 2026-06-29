Protest activists speak out / Lleshi: Albanian land has been turned into an experiment! Kurti: Rama treats us like people with tails

The two activists, Arilda Lleshi and Andi Kurti, invited to the program “Të Paekspozuarit” on MCN TV, explained some of the reasons that have pushed them to seek the overthrow of the 36-year establishment and the removal of the government.

Arilda Lleshi: He (Rama) thinks of Albania as Dubai. Towers, dirty money, a model that drives honest people out of this country. This is the model we are fighting. The title of the book “The Albanian Files” is freedom and architecture, but it is a model of enslavement. It turns Albanian land into an experimental ground that does not enforce the law, does not ask the community, does not care about nature, destroys that place, does not make freedom possible, but enslaves those people. Albanians are faced with the choice of either being enslaved or emigrating. We have terrifying depopulation and an aging population.

Të lidhura None found

Andi Kurti: Berisha, ’97, Gërdec, January 21, corruption, affairs, the strengthening of the oligarchs that Rama inherited. He has brought a communist mentality: I am the leader and no one else. We are against not only this mentality, but also what we describe as Berisha’s criminal governance.

Rama’s list is very long: the incinerators, ministers in prison, two deputy prime ministers, one on the run, the other with handcuffs looming. The architects, the repeal of the law on protected areas, oligarchs for whom there are special laws, expansion with the global oligarchy. He brings in people whose sources of financing are unknown, brings them to Albania to carry out a kind of colonization, as if we are people with tails. He wants to impose a vision like Louis XIV: I design Albania and you understand nothing. I have compared Rama to a modern Caligula who cares about no one and divides things as he pleases. The crimes are endless; in the last term, SPAK has files only on people connected to the government. From charter flights to villas and so on. I myself cannot buy a house, because drug money and dirty money are being injected, as we saw from SPAK’s latest arrests. I want to buy a house, but it is reaching 10 thousand euros per square meter in the center and 2,500 on the outskirts. This is the dichotomy presented by the prime minister. He behaves like a European, while Great Britain has changed 7 prime ministers and he has not left. How can a person who proclaims democracy exist while not applying a single democratic principle?

Ylli Rakipi: Is there any existing political force that you think can address your concerns? New politicians come to my studio.

Andi Kurti: I support backing new forces, not because they are perfect, but because I believe it is necessary. Beyond the reservations I have about each of them, I believe it is healthier for new forces to be supported, for a rotation, as happened in Kosovo. I do not believe there will be a perfect system, but each of them has produced a positive effect. Someone who has been more consistent is the Together Movement and Arlind Qori, who has shown continuity. Some of the demands we have raised in the square they have supported and have had as part of their program. But in general, it is better for the new parties to receive some kind of support, because I do not believe they will be worse than the PS-PD duo.

Arilda Lleshi: I think we need a democratic revolution, to move from a system captured by two parties to a system where new parties and new individuals compete. One of our demands is changing the Electoral Code to open up the game. But this begins with bringing down the government, because it sends the message that this kind of politics cannot be tolerated. We need new parties, new ideas, new figures; we must support them, as long as they have not been tested in power.