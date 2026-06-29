Israeli strikes in Gaza continue, 5 killed, including a child

Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip have continued, causing the deaths of five people, according to doctors at a local hospital.

Although the ceasefire came into force last October, the Palestinian enclave has remained under repeated attack.

Të lidhura

None found

Al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir el-Balah, in the central part of the enclave, said that three people were killed and many others were injured after an Israeli drone struck a group of civilians. A child was among the victims.

The strike in Deir el-Balah was also confirmed by Civil Defense, the emergency agency linked to the Palestinian movement Hamas.

An Israeli military source, in a statement to AFP, said that the targets were “jihadist terrorists,” adding that the consequences of the strike are still “under review.”

According to Civil Defense, another strike hit a tent on the coast of Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, where two people were killed and more than 27 others were injured.

Israel and Hamas continue to blame each other almost daily for ceasefire violations. The enclave’s health ministry, which is also controlled by Hamas, says that at least 1,045 Palestinians have been killed since the ceasefire took effect. According to the UN, the figures published by this ministry are considered reliable. During the same period, Israel has reported six deaths, five soldiers and one defense ministry contractor.

Because of restrictions on the media and limited access to Gaza, journalists from international agencies find it difficult to independently verify the information they receive.


Shtuar 29.06.2026 23:48

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