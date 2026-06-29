Plenary session to be held tomorrow, protesters announce gathering outside Parliament at 10:00

Protesters have announced a new development in the protest, saying that on Tuesday they will also gather outside Parliament. The gathering is scheduled to begin at 10:00, at the same time the plenary session will take place.

Following this announcement, they continued marching through the streets of Tirana, which usually lasts until shortly before midnight.

Të lidhura

None found

At the protest, activists, citizens and students can be seen holding Albanian flags, while chanting against the government and demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Edi Rama. Alongside them, they are also carrying and waving banners.


Shtuar 29.06.2026 23:04

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