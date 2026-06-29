Burjani: An Agreement Only on the President Would Pull Kosovo Out of the Political Deadlock

Lawyer Blerim Burjani has called on political parties to reach an agreement limited solely to the election of the President of Kosovo, describing this as the most reasonable path to overcoming institutional blockages.

According to him, if the parties agree on a consensual candidate, snap elections would be avoided, institutional stability would be preserved, and the Assembly would be able to focus on reforms and issues affecting citizens.

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Burjani underlines that compromise is a sign of political maturity and raises the dilemma of whether political forces will place the interest of the state above party interests, or leave the country trapped in an uninterrupted crisis.

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Agreement Only on the President – Will the Political Parties Come to Their Senses?

Have We Become a Fairy Tale?

The repetition of political crises, he says, has created the belief that Kosovo is entering an endless circle of institutional blockages. Every process of importance to the state, he stresses, is turning into a political confrontation, while the interests of citizens are being left aside. In these circumstances, the question arises whether political parties will reflect or whether the country will continue to move from one crisis to another.

Burjani believes that one of the most reasonable solutions would be a political agreement focused solely on the election of the President of the Republic. According to him, even without entering into a governing coalition, the parties can find common ground on a candidate who enjoys the support of the majority of MPs. Such an agreement, he adds, would not change the political balance between the parties, but it would ensure the normal functioning of constitutional institutions.

He emphasizes that a president elected by consensus would eliminate the risk of snap elections, which not only bring high financial costs, but also prolong political uncertainty and hinder economic development. At the same time, the government would continue to function on the basis of the existing parliamentary majority, while the Assembly would have room to deal with the laws and reforms citizens are waiting for.

In parliamentary democracies, compromise should not be seen as weakness, but as proof of political maturity, Burjani says. The president, according to him, should represent the unity of the state and not be treated as a trophy in party clashes. Precisely for this reason, his election requires dialogue, understanding and responsibility.

He adds that Kosovo needs institutional stability more than continuous election campaigns. Citizens, according to him, expect concrete solutions for the economy, education, healthcare and European integration, not endless political clashes.

In the end, the question remains the same: will the political parties come to their senses and place the state interest above party interest, or will they continue to hold the country hostage to one crisis after another?