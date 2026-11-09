Tragedy in Crete: 20 migrants dead, two missing and 133 rescued

Tragedy in Crete: 20 migrants dead, two missing and 133 rescued

A series of rescue operations in waters south of Crete over the weekend ended with 20 migrants dead and 133 rescued. Two others remain missing as Greek authorities investigate the incidents.

The first incident took place on Friday evening near the port of Kali Limenes. A tugboat rescued 28 migrants from Sudan and recovered the body of a man from the sea.

Të lidhura

None found

The operation was suspended because of strong winds, reaching up to force 7. When the boat was located again this morning, seven more bodies were found on board.

On another boat, about 28 kilometers from shore, 12 migrants were found dead and 18 people were rescued.

In two other operations south of Crete, Frontex forces brought 87 migrants to safety from two boats. Survivors from the first boat said they had departed from the Libyan coast on November 3 or 4. Each had paid between 12,000 and 16,000 Libyan dinars for the journey to Greece.

Greek port police have arrested two Sudanese nationals, aged 28 and 16, on suspicion of trafficking. Those rescued identified them, and they face charges including facilitating illegal entry and endangering people, resulting in death.

In recent months, the sea route from Libya to Crete has become one of the main migration corridors to the European Union. According to figures released in early November, more than 23,000 migrants had arrived in Crete and nearby islands this year.


Shtuar 9.11.2026 09:31

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