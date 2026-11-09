Raiffeisen Bank in Tirana robbed; suspect arrested a week later (NAME)

Raiffeisen Bank in Tirana robbed; suspect arrested a week later (NAME)

Tirana police arrested the suspected perpetrator of the robbery at Raiffeisen Bank in the Komuna e Parisit area of Tirana on Monday, November 9. The robbery took place on November 2.

Robert Duka, 50, from Vlora, was arrested. He is suspected of taking around 60,000 euros.

Të lidhura

None found

How did the robbery happen?

The incident was reported at around 10:45 a.m. on November 2. A masked person dressed in dark clothing entered the bank and, at gunpoint, first confronted the security guard and then the cashier.

The suspect allegedly pointed his weapon at the cashier and demanded the money. After taking the cash, he left the bank on an electric scooter and disappeared into the streets of the capital.

At the time of the incident, police set up checkpoints and began an investigation to identify and apprehend the perpetrator.


Shtuar 9.11.2026 09:31

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