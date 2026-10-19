Topalli mentions Albanians who, according to him, had links to the UDB

Topalli mentions Albanians who, according to him, had links to the UDB

During an interview on the Debat Plus program, as part of the “Files” series, former activist Faton Topalli mentioned several Albanian individuals whom he claimed had links to the UDB.

Të lidhura

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Speaking about the 1981 demonstrations in Kosovo and events in the student dormitories, Topalli mentioned Nevruz Isufi. According to him, Isufi supported two people from Peja who, on March 25, 1981, intended to arrest Ali Lajçi.

Topalli recounted that Abdullah Prapashtica had tried to prevent the arrest, reminding those involved that there was a decision prohibiting arrests in public places.

He also spoke about Zymber Zymberi, whom he described as a member of the security structures at the time. He also mentioned a person with the surname Pepshi, whom he identified as an informant within the student group.

“The UDB had a spy inside, among the student group, whose surname was Pepshi,” Topalli declared.

According to information he said he had, Pepshi passed Nevruz Isufi details about developments in the dormitories.

Topalli also addressed how, according to him, the information gathered in the dormitories was passed on to Kosovo’s political and security structures.


Shtuar 19.10.2026 21:41

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